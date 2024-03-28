AfD ad fizzles out: No investigations against Correctiv

Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

The Potsdam public prosecutor sees no evidence of illegal sound recordings by Correctiv. Another participant in the secret meeting fails in court in Hamburg.

Potsdam – The Potsdam public prosecutor's office will not investigate employees of the investigative portal Correctiv and other people accused in connection with reporting on a meeting of radical right-wingers. The public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday (March 28) that there was no initial suspicion of prosecutable crimes. Against that Corrective and its employees had received, among other things, criminal complaints for violations of the confidentiality of the word, the most personal sphere of life and personal rights through image recordings.

View of the guest house at Lehnitzsee in the Neu Fahrland district of Potsdam. © Jens Kalaene/dpa

Potsdam public prosecutor sees no evidence of AfD allegations against Correctiv

The magazine had an article on January 10, 2024 under the title “Secret Plan Against Germany”. Secret meeting in a Potsdam villa reported. One of the ads had this AfD-Federal Parliament member Gerrit Huy asked about the images and possible audio recordings. Huy said at the time that she wanted to have access to any sound and image recordings so that, if the case was positive, she could sue for their release and, in particular, make the tape recordings public German Press Agency (dpa) communicated.

The Potsdam public prosecutor's office has now stated that there is no evidence that unauthorized audio recordings of the meeting were made. “If it was possible to infer from individual press reports that audio recordings could have been made secretly, this was not confirmed after examination.” The image recordings also did not violate the boundaries of the “highly personal sphere of life,” explained a spokesman for the authority. No images were found that were created in protected rooms in the sense of a “last personal retreat area”.

Publication permitted: Pictures from the Potsdam secret meeting are “contemporary history”

According to the public prosecutor's office, the distribution of these images also falls under the concept of contemporary history and is therefore permissible. Correctiv published, among other things, photos taken from the outside of the meeting in a hotel as well as images that, according to Correctiv, were filmed inside with a smartwatch. Audio recordings of the meeting are not known.

In addition to the former head of the Identitarian Movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, AfD politicians as well as individual members of the CDU and the very conservative “Values ​​Union” took part in the meeting of radical right-wingers on November 25th in Potsdam. Sellner spoke at the meeting in Potsdam about “remigration” – when right-wing extremists use this term, they usually mean that large numbers of people of foreign origin should leave the country, even under duress. This core content of the publication was never legally challenged. After the publication of the research, Gerrit Huy confirmed that the AfD was committed to the “remigration” of foreigners who were required to leave the country. Sellner's demand that “non-assimilated citizens” also be allowed to leave the country to move, she didn't refuse.