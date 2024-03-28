In recent years, monster hunter It went from being a niche franchise to one of Capcom's most successful properties. World has sold almost 20 million units, and Rise has exceeded 14 million copies. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series, which could arrive early next year.

In accordance with Dusk Golemfamous industry insider, Monster Hunter Wilds would be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in the first quarter of 2025, that is, between January and March of next year. It has been mentioned that Capcom has so much faith in this game that it doesn't mind competing against Grand Theft Auto 6.

Along with this, Dusk Golem has mentioned that Monster Hunter Wilds It is the “biggest title made by Capcom.” The development of this title would have begun in 2019, shortly after the launch of Monster Hunter Worldand This new installment would continue with what was seen in this title. This not only includes the return of concepts such as the hunt for Zorah Magdaros, a Godzilla-style monster, but concepts that were eliminated from World would be part of this new installment.

However, the biggest change that would present us Monster Hunter Wilds it would be an open world, which is seen as one of the biggest risks of this title, but testing so far has had a good reaction. It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Capcom so far about the type of game this installment will be.

Until now, Capcom has only mentioned that they plan to reveal more information about Monster Hunter Wilds in the future. On related topics, there is already a release date for the remaster of Monster Hunter Stories. Likewise, Capcom announces collaboration between Puma and Monster Hunter.

Editor's Note:

I am very excited about Monster Hunter Wilds, and the open world sounds like a natural evolution for the series. I hope this game manages to be everything that fans of the series want. More large-scale hunts, top-level exploration, and weapons that give us the feeling of being able to destroy everything in our path.

Via: VGC