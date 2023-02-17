The new appointment of Antonio Garamendi, president of the CEOE, as president of Aenor, has been postponed precisely in the midst of the controversy over his salary and because of some statements in which he compared the criticism received to blaming “the girl was in a miniskirt” for a rape ».

The appointment of Garamendi as president was one of the points on the agenda of the board of directors of the Spanish Association for Standardization (UNE), the sole shareholder of Aenor, which was held last Wednesday but could not be carried out The appointment was carried out due to the lack of some documents, as confirmed to this newspaper by sources from the company dedicated to certification.

This is the usual procedure after Carlos Esteban’s term as president ended last December, since the Statutes include that the vice president, who has been the Basque businessman for the last six years, automatically becomes acting president , but now he was going to be named officially.

From Aenor they assured that the transfer has not been consummated because some legal reports that are necessary for the appointment were missing and that finally they have not been ready for this date. But coincidentally it coincides with a critical moment for the leader of the businessmen, who is in the eye of the hurricane after learning that he earns an annual salary of 380,000 euros and that he has regularized his situation with the CEOE by going from self-employed to salaried.

For this reason, the Vox union, Solidarity, has asked the Labor Inspectorate to investigate, in case it had committed any irregularity by working as a false self-employed person.