Barcelona faces Cádiz this Sunday in a match that the team from Cádiz needs to get away from the relegation places. The 8 rental points that the culés have with respect to Real Madrid means that it is not a game of vital importance, but Xavi’s men cannot sleep either.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game:
City: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Date: Sunday February 19
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes
VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
FC Barcelona arrives on Sunday with a team quite affected by injuries. The culés will not be able to count on three of their starters, two of them in midfield. Pedri joins the injured list after the match in Manchester, he will be out for a month, and Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembélé are still out of the squad.
Cádiz is not having any luck with the health of its players this season either and has accumulated up to 6 injuries. Apart from the serious injury to Joseba Zaldúa, who had to undergo surgery, up to 5 players occupy the Andalusian team’s infirmary. Juan Cala, Victor Chust, Ander Garrido, David Gil and José Mari are injured.
FC Barcelona 4-1 Cádiz
