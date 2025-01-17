Aena has expressed that the demands “constant and compelling” and “devoid of any decorum” by Ryanair regarding Aena’s airport charges could be illegal and he has urged the company to “calm down”. In his opinion, the arguments used by Ryanair to justify its readjustment of routes at Spanish airports They are a “mimetic” replica of the commercial, communicative and business policy that the airline deploys in all European countries.

“Aena cordially urges Ryanair to calm down and abandon its inveterate and unfortunately famous mendacious, aggressive and threatening business and communication strategywhich is very difficult not to interpret as blackmail against Aena, the territories and, ultimately, the Spanish citizens,” Aena stated.

The airport manager has thus responded again to the Irish company, in a statement sent to the media this Friday afternoon, in which it wanted to deny the statements shared by the airline about its operations in Spain, which it has announced which will be cut this year due to Aena’s airport taxes.

Specifically, Aena has responded to the company and stated that “it does not deceive anyone”, since the airport fees and commercial incentives for airlines paid for by Aena are public and transparent and, therefore, can be easily consulted. In addition, he has indicated that it provides “maximum facilities” to the more than 150 airlines that operate at Spanish airports.

Aena has defended that it is the one that executes the investments in Spanish airports, and not Ryanair, which does not allocate resources to European airports.

“The direct recipients of the billion-dollar investments that Ryanair recites like a litany are the companies manufacturing its aircraft (Boeing, mainly), which are not mainly located in the territories to which Ryanair refers,” Aena stated.

Furthermore, given the reduction of seats in some Spanish airports, Aena has shown its “firm commitment” to working with local authorities and the national government to guarantee air connectivity in those territories affected by Ryanair’s aggressive policy.

Aena has “categorically” reaffirmed that, in the regional airports targeted by Ryanair, the application of the aforementioned Aena commercial incentives, available to all airlines, reduces the airport fees actually paid by any airline to around 2 euros per passenger.

For this reason, Aena considers that Ryanair’s intention with its constant public pressure is simple and has no other purpose than “to use a good part of Spanish airports for free”, which would break the long-term financial viability of the Spanish airport system.

“Ryanair’s short-term strategy is not compatible with a Spanish airport system prepared to meet future demand for air transport,” Aena said.

With his arguments, therefore, he wanted to explain that Ryanair intends, “surreptitiously and without any solid reason”, to achieve “a pure transfer of income”, based on the fact that Aena’s shareholders – among whom are all citizens Spaniards, since the Spanish State owns 51% of the company– transfer their money to the pockets of the airline’s shareholders and directors.