In the midst of the controversy, the eviction of the former Poor Clares of Belorado continues, although with the slow and cumbersome pace imposed by the judicialization of this type of process. The last episode, foreseeable, has been the communication to the parties of the launch suspensionwhich the first order of the Briviesca judge anticipated for January 23. The appointed date was conditional on the defendants not appearing in the case, but since they have done so through a motion for reconsideration, the next step is in the hands of the judge, who must set a date for the hearing.

A delay that also has other consequences. The first, more personal, is that the eviction demand now affects only eight of the ten excommunicated ex-nuns. When at the beginning of September the archbishopric of Burgos presented the complaint, it was already doing so against nine of the former religious, since Sister Paz, who had been vicar (number two within the convent), had left the monastery due to her disagreements with the former abbess, Laura García. from Viedma.

But in November, with the lawsuit filed, another desertion was known, that of the formerly known as Sister Adriana, who also “fed up with everything” left the convent and went to live with her family. In this way, Adriana Gil Altares, her civil name, could not be notified in Belorado, which has not prevented her from appearing before the court to “express her agreement with the eviction demand,” explains a press release from the archbishopric. from Burgos. «Technically the demand has been settledwhich is when the defendant voluntarily accepts what is being requested,” explains an expert to this medium. Which seems logical since Adriana is already outside Belorado.

The other consequence is for the Federation of Poor Clares, which every month in which this situation continues has to face the expenses generated by the former Poor Clares due to their previous poor economic management. Without going any further, last December, the Federation of Poor Clares of Our Lady of Aránzazu, had to assume 33,681.07 euros corresponding to the three credits subscribed by the ex-religious, to the current expenses of the three monasteries (Belorado, Derio and Orduña), and salaries of workers and social security of the excommunicated women.









In total, since they took charge of the accounts in June, they have already contributed 225,000 euros, “with the great effort and sacrifice of many monasteries of the Order of Poor Sisters of Santa Clara, with very modest savings,” as they explain from the archbishopric. However, the former nuns have created the limited company Obraetlabora SL to provide legal coverage for the new chocolate brand, RqueR, with which they now market their products. Thus, the paradox arises that the current expenses of the new company are assumed by the Federation of Poor Clares (which the ex-religious women point out as one of the culprits of their economic problems), so a good part of the income from the new chocolate brand can be considered as profits.

The archbishopric also points out in its press release other of the involuntary protagonists in this process, the five oldest sisters who did not support the schism, which is why they were never excommunicated and constitute the “true monastic community of the Belorado monastery». For both the pontifical commissioner and the managing commission, these older Poor Clare sisters – who are between 86 and 100 years old – “continue to be the main concern”, since since the schism was announced, on May 13, 2024, “they continue without receiving the necessary Catholic spiritual care”, which violates, “the fundamental right of religious freedom that assists them.” In this sense, the pontifical commissioner asked the Prosecutor’s Office, on November 15, “to appoint a curator to ensure the comprehensive care of the older nuns.”

As ABC has learned, in the appeal for reconsideration presented by the lawyers of the former nuns there is a document, “signed by four of these senior nuns,” because one of them has impaired mental capacities, in which They ask “that the excommunicated women not be evicted” and in which they maintain that “Mario Iceta does not represent them”. “It is a poorly prepared and informal document,” sources close to the former Clares have explained to ABC.

On the other hand, the note from the archbishopric also states that “in the lawsuit filed by the former nuns against the Pontifical Commissioner and the archdiocese of Burgos, the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Briviesca (by order No. 98 /2024 dated December 17) rejected the request for the precautionary measure that requested the abstention of the commissioner in the administration, management, control of accounts and legal representation of the monasteries. For the archbishopric, from this resolution “inferred the full legality and validity of the registration of the appointment as pontifical commissioneror in the Registry of Religious Entities of the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts and their full capacity to act.