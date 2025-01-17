AEMET activates warnings for cold, snow, waves and rain in ten communities

Ten communities continue this Thursday with a yellow warning (risk) due to minimum temperatures of up to 6 degrees below zero, rain that will accumulate 20 liters in one hour, bad seas and snowfall, reports the Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website.

On the eastern side, Aragón is at the yellow level in all provinces due to minimum temperatures that will drop to 4-6 degrees below zero and due to snow in Gúdar and Maestrazgo (Teruel), where 5 cm is expected in 24 hours. These quantities are expected above 900-1,000 meters and could affect neighboring points of Bajo Aragón.

Snow and sub-zero lows near the coast

The Valencian Community has a warning for rain in all the provinces, which will leave 20 liters per square meter in one hour accompanied by a storm and small hail, while the cold will affect the southern interior of Alicante with 4 degrees below zero and up to 6 degrees below zero in the northern interior of Castellón. In the province of Castellón, snowfall is also expected in the northern interior with an accumulation of 10 centimeters in 24 hours above 900-1,000 meters and 5 centimeters in the southern interior.

In all of Catalonia, except Tarragona, the yellow warning is maintained due to intense cold, which will leave minimums between 6 and 4 degrees below zero, and also a yellow warning due to coastal winds from the north and northeast of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7). and waves of 2 to 3 meters in the Ampurdán (Girona) and coasts of Barcelona and Girona.

Likewise, the snow will affect the pre-Pyrenees of Barcelona (far east) and the Pyrenees of Girona where 5 centimeters can accumulate in 24 hours above 900-1,000 meters.

Andalusia and Galicia, also below zero

In the south of the peninsula, Andalusia has activated the alert in the provinces of Córdoba, with minimums of 1 degree below zero in the Córdoba countryside and 4 degrees below zero in the mountains and Pedroches; Granada, 4 degrees below zero in the Genil, Baza and Guadix basin; and Seville, 1 degree below zero in the Sevillian countryside.

In both Castiles and in the community of Cantabria, the yellow alert persists due to minimum temperatures that will range between 4 and 6 degrees below zero.

Extremadura is on alert for cold weather that will reach 4 degrees below zero in the plains of Guadiana, Siberia in Extremadura and in Tajo and Alagón, while in the Community of Madrid there is a yellow level due to cold of 4 degrees below zero in areas of the south, plains and west.

In Galicia the minimum temperatures will drop to 6 degrees below zero in the south of the province of Ourense, while in the center of Lugo the thermometers will drop to 4 degrees below zero, especially in the valleys.

With the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activities.