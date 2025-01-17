01/15/2025



Updated 01/17/2025 at 03:56h.





For 60 years Uzbekistan It belonged to the Soviet Union, but that period of the 20th century did not manage to erase the portentous history of this Central Asian destination that attracted travelers and merchants such as Marco Poloof which 700 years have passed…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only