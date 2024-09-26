Here we go again: the prosecutor’s office in the western German city of Wuppertal has just filed a complaint against three men for alleged blackmail against Michael Schumacher’s family. According to the prosecution, the blackmail attempt involves a man and his son, aided by a former security guard for the family, who allegedly provided them with private recordings to carry out the extortion. From what we know, the gang has repeatedly called the Schumachers, demanding 15 million euros, under the threat of publishing private photos online.

This is not – unfortunately – the first attempt to blackmail the family of the seven-time world champion, who disappeared from the public scene after a serious skiing accident at the end of 2013. In 2017, a court in Reutlingen, Baden-Württemberg, convicted a 25-year-old man for trying to blackmail Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, for a sum of 900,000 euros, threatening that otherwise something would happen to the couple’s children. The man was sentenced to 21 months of probation. And who knows how many other attempts to attack the Schumachers there have been.

Blackmail, of course, is all hateful but this one is perhaps more so than the others because it enters the heart of a family that is suffering and that has made secrecy a form of survival to bear immense pain. One of Michael’s most famous phrases is this: “I have always believed that you should never, ever give up and keep fighting even when there is only a small, very small chance”. Now these chances are all linked to the privacy that the legendary pilot has around himself.

Let’s hope that the Wuppertal bandits are the last to attempt the assault on Schumi. And that finally the beloved Michael is left in peace. For his peace of mind and to continue fighting as only he knows how.