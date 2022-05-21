Cartoon Network has given us iconic series over the years, “Adventure Time” It was one of those memorable productions that kept thousands of viewers glued to the TV. The famous series, starring Finn Y Jakebrought us closer to the land of Ooo in a post-apocalyptic world full of magic and strange beings, although adorable and very charismatic.

Initially, “Adventure time”as it was titled in English, was developed as a short by its creator, Pen Ward, and was in talks to become one of Nickelodeon’s content. However, after some rejections, CN was the company that gave him the opportunity, without expecting much.

However, when it began broadcasting in 2010, its producers and the team involved in the project did not imagine that it would become a worldwide boom.

“In Taiwan there was a bullet train where Jake was painted on one half and Finn on the other. We went to Australia to meet the fans and a guy had done a mural on the side of his house which was the tree house (where Finn and Jake reside) and all the different characters were in it,” said Jeremy Shada, voice of Finn, to LA Times.

“Adventure Time” is one of the most famous shows on Cartoon Network. Photo: Cartoon Network

breaking the mold

Rob Sorchercontent director of cartoon Network, confessed one reason in particular for the furore Ward’s creation caused. “There are many factors that explain the incredible success of “Adventure Time”, but there is no doubt that the impact of the series would not be the same if we did not have the Internet ”, he revealed to La Nación.

“The creation of content by communities of fans and how they were shared amplified in a way impossible to achieve without social networks,” he added.

Unlike other titles of its time, “Adventure Time” created a totally different universe: its characters and worlds were the result of creativity at the highest level, which was not limited to being continuous, but also explored various styles of animation.

In addition, an added value that added to the popularity of the show was what is known as coming-of-age; that is to say, that its caricatured protagonists had their own arc, which started from a basic presentation to give way to a journey of maturity with unique and revitalizing personality tints.

Part of the appeal of “Adventure time” it was also in that his plot did not look through the viewer and was aimed at a specific audience. This was confirmed by Sorcher in dialogue with the aforementioned medium: “It is not a great series for children: it is a great series, period. It has a unique narrative and style. It’s got humor, it’s got action, it’s got character development, it’s very cute but it’s also very deep.”

At the beginning, viewers met a 12-year-old Finn, who lives to become a hero and actively seeks out danger. In the early episodes, his most dangerous enemy is the Ice King, who acts as childish as his young human and magical dog.

It soon became apparent that this tone softened by his colorful landscapes would not remain the same as he progressed. As Finn gets older, the audience is exposed to more mature themes. Examples of this are the notion of death, LGTBIQ+ representation, impossible loves, family abandonment, past traumas and many more.

The end of an icon

The fact that “Adventure time” reached 10 seasons of a serialized plot was proof of its great impact on TV. However, not everything lasts forever and 2018 was the year that fired an icon from the small screen.

Why did it end? It was canceled. “ It aired less and less on Cartoon Network, and at the same time we were heading into a high volume of episodes. (…) I also realized that if we don’t finish this soon, we’re going to have a generation of fans that will graduate from the demo and we won’t have completed a thought for them,” Rob Sorcher told the LA Times.

This is how, after 8 years, “Adventure Time” came to an end, but not before becoming the mold for other successful products, such as “The midnight gospel”, “Bravest warriors” and, above all, “Steven Universe ”.