Sunderland ascends to England’s B: the series that portrays its drama

Sunderland, one of the UK’s oldest teams, is back in England B. The North West England team beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the third division final and took another step in their quest to end four years of torture for their fans.

On April 21, 2018, Sunderland’s second consecutive relegation was completed after losing 1-2 against Burton Albion. That season was faithfully portrayed by the Netflix docuseries ‘From Sunderland to Death’, an incredible account of the fans of the club.

“The unwavering passion that the residents of Sunderland have for their beloved football club. The story of the English team during the 2017/18 season”presents ‘Netflix’ the two seasons that the production has on its website.

Now that they are in B, will there be another season with the fight for promotion to the Premier League? It is not yet known.

