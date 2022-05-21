Sunderland ascends to England’s B: the series that portrays its drama

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Jack Rodwell, midfielder for Sunderland.
Jack Rodwell, midfielder for Sunderland.
The fans of the North West England team are well portrayed in a Netflix production.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 11:19 AM
Sunderland, one of the UK’s oldest teams, is back in England B. The North West England team beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the third division final and took another step in their quest to end four years of torture for their fans.
On April 21, 2018, Sunderland’s second consecutive relegation was completed after losing 1-2 against Burton Albion. That season was faithfully portrayed by the Netflix docuseries ‘From Sunderland to Death’, an incredible account of the fans of the club.
“The unwavering passion that the residents of Sunderland have for their beloved football club. The story of the English team during the 2017/18 season”presents ‘Netflix’ the two seasons that the production has on its website.
Now that they are in B, will there be another season with the fight for promotion to the Premier League? It is not yet known.
SPORTS
May 21, 2022, 11:19 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sunderland #ascends #Englands #series #portrays #drama
Leave a Reply