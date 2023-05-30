The newly launched Advanced Institute of Gynecology at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, is a beacon of advanced medical care tailored to the unique healthcare needs of women in the MENA region.

With its continuous commitment to fostering innovation in the medical sector, Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holding Company, launched the institute to provide advanced, multi-disciplinary healthcare solutions to women of all ages. The institute offers a comprehensive range of specialized services with a special focus on three critical areas. These include: complex gynecological diseases, endometriosis and gynecologic cancers. Through cutting-edge technologies and a team of world-renowned medical professionals, the institute aims to provide unparalleled care to women seeking treatment and support for these conditions.

The institute is headed by Prof. Horace Roman, a renowned endometriosis surgeon and founding member of Ivmandu. The institute includes Dr. Benjamin Merlo, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology and founding member of Ivmandu, along with Dr. Sandesh Kadi, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Monica Chauhan, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Dr. Javro Abu, Consultant Surgeon. Gynecological Oncologists, all from a highly experienced team and currently working at Burjeel Medical City, the institute’s doctors are also supported by a multidisciplinary medical team that includes experts in general laparoscopic surgery, gastroenterological surgeons and radiologists including Dr. Tawfiq Ata, Consultant Bariatric and General Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Dr. Ali Ayoub Valuel, Consultant and Chief Gastrointestinal Surgeon.

Diagnostic accuracy with 4K imaging and 3D imaging technology

Experts at Burjeel Medical City understand the importance of accurate diagnosis in effective treatment planning. The hospital is a center that provides the latest 4K imaging and 3D imaging technologies, allowing for more accuracy and clarity in diagnosis. It also provides advanced imaging systems including IMAGE1 S™ Rubina imaging technology. Revolutionary 4K® with NIR/ICG and 3D imaging that gives crystal clear vision, enabling detection of small defects with exceptional accuracy. With this state-of-the-art technology, doctors perform surgeries with greater precision and potentially improve outcomes for patients.

Redefining minimally invasive surgery with 3D laparoscopy and da Vinci robotics

The Advanced Institute of Gynecology at Burjeel Medical City specializes in minimally invasive procedures, using advanced 3D laparoscopy and da Vinci robotic systems. These cutting-edge technologies provide hospital surgeons with dexterity, precision and control during complex procedures. The institute offers surgical procedures Minimally invasive management of many gynecological conditions such as menorrhagia, fibroids, and benign ovarian masses. With smaller surgical holes, less scarring, and faster recovery, patients can experience the benefits of advanced surgical techniques with less postoperative discomfort.

Physician care for endometriosis: a pain-free life

Endometriosis is a chronic and often painful disorder of gynecology. It occurs when tissue similar to the endometrium grows outside of the uterus. This tissue is found misplaced on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, the outer surface of the uterus, and other pelvic organs. Endometriosis affects what It affects nearly 10% of women and girls of childbearing age globally, causing chronic pain, fertility challenges, and a host of other fatigue symptoms.

In cooperation with the famous French-European Multidisciplinary Institute affiliated to the Endometriosis Endometriosis Academy (Ifimendu), our team of specialized doctors at Burjeel Medical City is distinguished by their continuous knowledge and keeping abreast of the latest developments in the treatment of endometriosis, starting with accurate diagnosis to personalized treatment plans, where the team of experts is committed to providing The highest quality of care for women.

Comprehensive gynecological cancer care: a brighter tomorrow

Facing a diagnosis of gynecologic cancer can be overwhelming. At the Advanced Institute of Gynecology of Burjeel Medical City, through compassionate care and a holistic approach, the latest evidence-based treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and targeted therapies, are integrated. improving outcomes and quality of life for its patients.

The institute also offers cutting-edge treatments including invasive procedures such as laparoscopy and robotics to more extensive surgeries such as hysterectomy, pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomy, and pelvic excision to extensive surgical procedures. In addition to cancer treatment, there is also a focus on function preservation. Reproductive function in young patients, management of treatment side effects, and improvement of quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynecologic malignancies.

This is where your journey to recovery begins

Burjeel Medical City strives to create a caring environment by providing women with medical and psychological support, empowerment and confidence in their healthcare choices. Patients can experience personalized attention and cutting-edge treatments from a team of dedicated professionals committed to their well-being.

Leadership in women’s health care (quotes)

Professor Horace Roman, Endometrial Surgeon and founding member of Lifemendo says: “The newly launched Advanced Institute of Gynecology in Burjeel Medical City represents a milestone in women’s healthcare in the region. Women’s health needs are diverse and complex, requiring a holistic approach and our global experience ensures that Each patient receives personalized care that meets her specific needs.

Dr. Benjamin Merlo, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology and founding member of Lifemendo, confirms that the institute aims to provide advanced and highly skilled care through laparoscopy and robotics to patients with complex endometriosis, through minimally invasive surgery, and excellent endoscopic imaging is a prerequisite for obtaining 3D-4K provides higher resolution and a wider color space, while NIR/ICG imaging capabilities provide perfusion and anatomical structures invisible to the naked eye.

For his part, Dr. Sandesh Kadi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist and member of the institute said: “With this new institute, patients can benefit from a comprehensive range of services in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive healthcare under one roof. The expertise who work at the Advanced Institute of Gynecology provide patients with seamless care from diagnosis to treatment.”

Dr Monica Chauhan, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist at Burjeel Medical City adds, “We are committed to advancing gynecological care in the region and empowering them to take control of their health.

Dr. Jaafro Abu, Consultant Gynecological Oncology Surgeon at Burjeel Medical City, continues: “At the institute, we follow a multidisciplinary approach to treating gynecological cancers. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and offering personalized treatments, we provide our patients with the highest standards of care and hope to achieve a brighter future for them.”

