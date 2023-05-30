Kevin’s teacher witnessed the entire scene. Everyone is still in shock over what happened to the poor 19-year-old

To tell the last moments of life of Kevin Murataj, was his professor, witness of the very sad scene. The 19-year-old lost his life at the end of a class dinner, organized in view of maturity, with his classmates and two teachers.

All together they spent an evening at stadium pizzeria in Lignano Sabbiadoro, between laughter and stories of the school year. At the end of the dinner, they went out on the street to say goodbye and get back to their means. The students had decided to continue the evening at the disco, but no one expected that unforgettable tragedy to happen.

Kevin smiled as he crossed the crosswalk. That last smile that friends and two teachers fail they will never forget. A car, driven by a 21-year-old boy, suddenly arrived and ran over him. The comrades in shock alarmed 118 and the 19-year-old was immediately transported to hospital. Unfortunately the doctors couldn’t do anything, his heart is there stopped shortly after.

Kevin’s Professor’s Story

To tell his last moments of life, was one of the two teachers, Christian Tam:

We were together, we were crossing the street to go towards the cars parked in the square of the stadium. Right now, moments before the run-in, Kevin was grinning. We had just finished dinner, then the boys were going to the disco. Around the table we had remembered many episodes of these school years, many anecdotes, we had laughed and joked.

The professor remembered Kevin as a guy with his head on his shoulders, who dreamed of going to the College of Engineering. He had a strong character, several times he had argued in class with classmates and teachers, but always with respect.

They had organized that dinner in view of graduation, then their paths would have separated to start a new chapter of their own lives. Unfortunately, Kevin’s was broken too soon.