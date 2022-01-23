Home page world

divide

Several media are observing heaps of advertisements from unvaccinated nurses. A newspaper fears that it will “become a field of controversy over compulsory vaccination”.

Bamberg/Bautzen – There are currently a striking number of job advertisements for allegedly unvaccinated nurses in several daily newspapers. For example, from the “nurse (41 y. not vaccinated)” who “has to look for a new sphere of activity because of political vaccination requirements”, such as focus.de reported.

Several media and journalists reported a remarkable accumulation of very similar ads, which raises the suspicion that at least some of the ads could be false or coordinated actions by opponents of the corona vaccination.

So he recorded Franconian day on January 22 more than 50 ads. “This accumulation of similar advertisements is unusual. At first glance, it almost seemed as if it had been agreed,” said Gerhard Staudt, team leader of the order management of the media group Oberfranken.

Corona: Job advertisements from unvaccinated nurses are piling up

The RBB also reported on the weekend about “more than 100 supposed job applications in a Bautzen advertising newspaper”. RBB journalist Andreas Rausch described in the report how he tried to reach some of the 126 advertisers on Saturday. Three-quarters of the ads have mobile phone numbers, some have landline numbers, and the rest have ciphers.

The journalist writes that some numbers are incomplete or, like “0160-1234567890”, not assigned, or that nobody answers the phone. With 18 samples he could not reach anyone.

The media report on questionable job advertisements from medical staff who have not been vaccinated against Corona (symbol image). © Rupert Oberhäuser/Imago

Chat from Corona skeptics: “Newspapers are flooded with ads”

the Franconian day reported that in a Bamberg chat group of opponents of the Corona measures, unvaccinated nurses had been called on to “flood” the newspaper with job advertisements. However, there is no irrefutable evidence of a connection to the accumulation of similar-sounding advertisements.

According to the report, the newspaper nevertheless suspects that the advertising section of the newspaper “could have turned into a field of socio-political debate about compulsory vaccination”.

Job portal investigation: Numerous nurses are looking for new work

There had been similar reports in other media in the past few days. However, there are actually many workers in the care industry who are looking for new employment. The job portal Stepstone reported that in a recent study in December and January, 42 percent of nursing staff said they were looking for a new job.

In mid-December, the so-called facility-related corona vaccination obligation was decided: Employees in facilities with vulnerable people such as clinics and nursing homes must prove by March 15, 2022 that they have been vaccinated against corona or have recovered from corona. (frs/dpa)