Speaking to the microphones of the Inter-Milan MatchDay Program, Adriano former Nerazzurri center forward, spoke of his experience with these colors in this way: “The memories are many, the matches, the goals, the emotions. But what I carry inside me, still today, and that gives me goosebumps It’s that chorus. The Inter fans have always made me feel special. The debut? I had just entered, I had already played a few numbers. Seedorf called me and told me to kick. Then I thought: “This is my chance , I can show all my power. ”I went to the ball by shooting as hard as I could. They told me the ball was traveling 178km / h. Crazy!

Everything has left a mark on my life, the best memories of my career are all linked to Inter. I’m talking about football, but that’s not all. Obviously, what happened on the pitch overwhelms you in terms of feelings and you carry it inside forever. I think of the leading goal at the last minute in the derby: I can’t describe that emotion, which I felt amplified precisely because it was experienced with the Inter shirt. That day I waved the black blue shirt. It was me, Adriano, us, Inter. Everything is important, everything in my heart. The first goal in Madrid was special, but it was also the one at San Siro against Venezia, the best was perhaps the one against Udinese. But choosing isn’t easy. I like everybody. As well as the matches: each brings me unique moments. I really think about the matches against Milan, the Champions League nights in which I got excited. And then there’s another one that gives me chills every time, and it’s the America’s Cup won against Argentina in 2004 “.