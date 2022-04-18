“Mou’s accusations? Di Bello decided well on our penalty kick, it was all correct for me. We could have scored another goal, in the final instead of dribbling as we know we started to lift the ball”

The Scudetto moves away, probably irremediably. This is what Insigne’s tears say at the final whistle. Napoli did not take advantage of Maradona’s push, El Shaarawy’s goal in the ninetieth nailed the Azzurri to 1-1 (just like four years ago) and so they become four points away from the top. “There is a bit of disappointment. We know the difficulties of the moment, the result penalizes us in terms of high rankings. We could have scored another goal” admits Luciano Spalletti at the end of the match, interviewed by Dazn.

Several regrets remain, for a match that could have been managed better in the final: “We behaved well for great stretches, Roma created some problems for us. We are sorry for the last part because we had fresh midfielders and we could turn the ball better. . We weren’t able to develop the game as we wanted. It doesn’t depend too much on Lobotka’s exit. We actually lost something without him, but the biggest responsibility lies with whoever was on the pitch. We started lifting the ball instead of dribbling like we are used to”.

the reply to Mou – The Portuguese coach complained about the referees’ direction and the Var interventions, during and after the match. But Spalletti did not want to enter into controversy: “Since the beginning of the year I have been telling my bench to stay good and behave well. Nobody gets up, then the others act like the home team, always going to protest. I wouldn’t do it. frankly, because it is a behavior that conditions. It is not a matter relating only to Roma, we must let the match officials work. Di Bello decided well on our penalty kick, it was all correct for me. ” The Napoli coach also commented on Insigne’s frustration at the end of the match. “I have not seen his tears, the fact that he will soon leave Naples where he has always played causes him particular sensations. He played a good game, above all he took responsibility when he had to, totally fulfilling his task” he concluded.

