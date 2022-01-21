The GF VIP this year presented two new opinion leaders with a strong and decidedly antipodal character. Between them there is no good blood and this is now clear to everyone. The tension between Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe it shows no sign of diminishing. The two women continue to tease each other in every live broadcast of the reality show.

But not only that, in the studies and also outside the misunderstandings continue to prevail. In the last few hours, the wife of Paolo Bonolis gave an interview to the weekly Chi, in which he unexpectedly announces that has no intention of renewing the contract to keep his role in the GF VIP studio again next year.

But not only that, he also talked about his relationship with his colleague Adriana. In addition, he also revealed what happens between them behind the scenes. These statements were soon denied by the Fox. Sonia Bruganelli has no remorse in reference to what happened in the past. Nor does he regret having taken and posted on Instagram a photo in the company of Giancarlo Magalli, declared enemy of Adriana Volpe.

He clarified on this: “I remain unpunished, I do not regret anything. Adriana was angry but let’s face it: the relationships between us are always the same, or rather distant “. Then as previously announced, he also revealed a background on what goes on behind the scenes of the GF studios: “I would like to reassure La Volpe that when we are in the studio and I speak to an author or one of those present, she must not follow me because she may think that I may have discovered who knows what secret”.

Then he concludes: “He looks like my younger brother, with whom we were fighting for the attention of our mother. Except she could be my big sister for age issues. Adriana, stay calm “. Obviously, these statements could not go unnoticed by the direct interested party, Adriana, who quickly sent her reply: “Well done Sonia, you are right: compared to me you are small, small, small … and obviously I am not referring to age or height. Only the lies you tell and the freedoms you take are great ”.