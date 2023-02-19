Former host Adriana Quevedo put an end to rumors about a possible return to Panamericana TV and indicated that she was more than happy with such an acting stage that she currently lives.

Adriana Quevedo she left everyone surprised by appearing as a guest actress in the famous television series “Al fondo hay sitio”. Since her first appearance, the character of the ex-conductor has become very recurring in said novel, so it is presumed that she will stay much longer. Despite this, a recent video preview of “Light it up” has alerted her followers, as the figure of a new character very identical to her can be seen. Although many thought that it would be her return to the magazines, she herself denied this version.

Adriana Quevedo announced her entry into the series “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Instagram

Adriana Quevedo doesn’t want to be part of “Préndete”?

Adriana Quevedo He made references to the speculations that have arisen on social networks about an alleged return to Panamericana Televisión. Given this, the former presenter of “D’mañana” clarified that it is not in her plans to return to said television house and that, for now, she will continue to be part of channel 4.

“I am receiving some messages from you because you are announcing something on television, about someone with curls that is coming back somewhere. It’s not me, that’s what I wanted to tell you. She was not aware of anything. I am happy, hyper, super, mega happy in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and that is where they will see me”, he detailed in one of his Instagram stories.

The promotional video of “Préndete”

Through the Panamericana TV signal, it was announced that next Monday a mysterious woman who has already been part of a similar television format will join the “Préndete” team. The black and white video shows a person with curly hair, much like Adriana Quevedoso it was speculated that it would be about her.

“This Monday, February 20, at 10:30 in the morning, a person returns to the program where he was born. The disputes were set aside and this person returns to his house again, although more than one will not like it, ”said the voiceover, which generated high expectations among the usual audience.

Adriana Quevedo happy to be in “In the background there is room”

In a recent interview, Adriana Quevedo He spoke about his signing in “Al fondo hay sitio” and his experience being part of one of the most successful programs on national television. The actress praised the work of her co-stars and appreciated all the support she has received from her fans.

“I tell you that they have created our first fan club on Instagram. Thank you for so many signs of affection,” she commented on the signs of affection they have had with her. Likewise, she praised the work of the production team: “That depends on the writers and of course the public. It is an honor to be in the most tuned space on television“, he narrowed.