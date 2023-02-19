Mexico.- The Cuban fortune teller Mhoni Vidente shares on her social networks a ritual that will help you attract money and abundance If you put it into practice, it is also little that you occupy to carry it out.

If money doesn’t work for you, Mhoni Vidente gives you an option to improve your economy; It is a ritual that I had previously shared and repeats it so you can do it at home at any time of the day or night.

Mhoni Vidente does not fail with her daily horoscopes on her social networks, nor with predictions that come true surprisingly and impact the entire world.

But if it is about rituals, the one that occupies it now to tell you is the following and take note of what you need:

+A green candle

+A plate lined with aluminum foil

+Inciendo, the one you have at home

+Cinnamon powder

+Perfume, the one you like the most and use the most

+A red egg

+Stone and sea (it is obtained in places where they sell quartz)

+3 dollar bills

+3 identical coins, preferably gold

+A crystal clear glass of water

+Wooden matches

+A foil

This you must do:

Put perfume on the candle, egg and plate, then add cinnamon powder and the three triangle-shaped coins, then pass the egg through your body praying and for this you must remain in your underwear.

Mhoni Vidente tells you that later you must wrap the egg in aluminum foil and you must throw it away from your house. At three dollars put perfume and pass them through your body, ask that abundance and money come to you.

“You must put the three bills in water, put perfume on the lodestone and carve it between your two hands, ask again that abundance come to your life and then place it in the water,” asks the astrologer.

Then light the incense and the candle with the same match and decree: “I am prepared to receive abundance, to receive money, that all the angels of abundance surround me and completely open the way, so be it, so be it.” be”,

“When the candle is finished, we remove the three coins and keep the bills in a red or black bag along with the stone and there we are going to leave it as an amulet.”

After performing this ritual, within a few days you will see incredible results, says Mhoni Vidente.