Adrian was expelled from Big Brother of disciplinary manner for invading the personal space of his partner, Maica, when she was asking him to leave her alone. For this reason, the program decided that should not be part of the contest.

During Tuesday night, Jorge Javier Vazquez gave way for him to apologize live, from the set: “I come to apologize for the images that were shown in the expulsion. I think they were taken out of context and could cause confusion“.

“It wasn’t easy for me,” he said. But he also wanted to make a complaint. “I feel sorry for my family, because my mother doesn’t feel like going to work and my grandmother doesn’t go to the supermarket out of shame“, revealed.

Despite assuming the consequences and accepting the organization’s decision, he did believe that the treatment of people on the street was too much: “As a person I don’t think I deserve everything they told me when I leftno one in the house can say that I have treated him badly.

Jorge Javier Vázquez, however, gave him a touch of attention. “The images were not taken out of context“Understand that you did it wrong,” he told him, while Adrián responded that he accepted the situation.