The report stated that foreign direct investments amounted to 6.5 billion dirhams ($650 million) in February 2024, up from 5.5 billion dirhams ($550 million) in the same period in 2023.

The office also said that remittances from Moroccan expatriates “increased by 1.5 percent during February 2024, compared to the same month in 2023.”

These transfers amounted to about 17.7 billion dirhams ($177 million), up from 17.4 billion dirhams ($174 million) a year ago.

The number of Moroccan expatriates reaches 5 million, according to statistics from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The results of the national accounts for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed that economic growth in Morocco recorded a noticeable improvement of 4.1 percent, compared to 0.7 percent during the same period in 2022.

Non-agricultural activities also recorded a growth of 4.1 percent and agricultural activity by 5.8 percent.