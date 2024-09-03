The family of Adrian Marcelo I would have asked the production of The House of the Famous Mexico the departure of the Monterrey influencer claiming that it is only damaging his imageit was recently revealed.

According to Jorge Carbajal, Adrián Marcelo’s family has requested his releaseas they claim that they have received several notifications of lawsuits and many contracts are leaving their work schedule.

“Before the time of expulsion came, Adrián Marcelo’s family and lawyers arrivedto the facilities where the production of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ is located, they were confirmed, They came to demand that they be let out to Adrian Marcelo”said Jorge Carbajal.

The journalist also stated that “Adrián Marcelo has already received several notifications of lawsuits And he is already losing many contracts, they don’t want him anymore, but according to the lawyers and the family, the problem is that the production is hurting him, they are damaging his image and they are not taking care of him.”.

It is worth remembering that it is not only Adrián Marcelo’s family who wants him out, as Internet users have asked for the same thing, and have even recruited a march to put pressure on the LCDLF production so that he is the next to be eliminated.

It should be noted that so far it has not been revealed what will happen to Adrián Marcelo after becoming the most controversial member of La Casa de los Famosos México.

