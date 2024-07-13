This Sunday, the selections of Colombia and Argentina They will play for more than just a trophy. In addition to the sporting recognition, there is also the prize money that the champion of the tournament will receive. Copa America 2024a sum that doubles that of the team that comes in second place.

According to the criteria of

The juicy prize for the winner of the tournament will be added to the cash prizes they have been receiving throughout the competition for passing each of the phases. For example, in the case of the finalists, For having advanced from the group stage and the quarter-finals, each team received 4 million dollars.

This sum was also received by teams such as Canada and Uruguay, teams that this Saturday dispute the match for third and fourth place.

Colombia and Argentina are guaranteed a place in the grand final an additional $7 million. However, the team that wins the trophy will take home an additional $9 million.

These are the prizes for the 2024 Copa América:

For participating: 2 million dollars.

Quarterfinals: $2 million.

Fourth place: $4 million.

Third place: $5 million.

Runner-up: $7 million.

Champion: $16 million.

Conmebol has increased the prize money for the winner of the Copa America three years ago by 146 percent. In the last edition, Argentina received 6.5 million dollars after defeating Brazil.

It should be noted that the champion will also get a ticket to play the Finalissima 2025 against the winner of the Euro Cup, a trophy that England and Spain will also be contesting this Sunday.

It is worth remembering that Colombia has been a finalist in the Copa América on two occasions: in 1975 when it reached the final and lost to Peru, and in 2001when he managed to defeat Mexico by one goal and lift his first cup.

The 2024 Copa América final will be played this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7 p.m.

SPORTS