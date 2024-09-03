Sky News: Britain admits migrant influx could worsen

The UK authorities have acknowledged that the situation with the influx of illegal immigrants into the country could worsen. This is reported Sky News reported, citing a Downing Street spokesman.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman was asked about the Channel incident, where a boat carrying 70 migrants sank off the coast of France the day before. Asked when the government would begin to reduce the number of illegal arrivals, the official said people should expect things to “get worse” before they “get better”.