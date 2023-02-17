An extensive study carried out by the General Council of Psychology in the Region of Murcia and seven other communities reveals that 5% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have attempted suicide at some point
16.7% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have at some point had “ideas of taking their own life”, 7.5% have come to plan how to do it, and 4.9% have carried out suicide attempts . This is clear from an extensive study carried out by the General Council of Psychology during the past year in which 8,759 participated.
