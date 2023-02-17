Nélida is not experiencing any movie, although every day she feels like the protagonist of a harrowing and endless feature film where reality far exceeds fiction. Nélida Agustina Arrua Candia is 42 years old and lives with her three daughters and her seven-month-old granddaughter on Calle Escuelas in the Murcian district of Torreagüera, in a first floor that she rented for 400 euros a month in the midst of a pandemic. She works in a lemon store in Los Ramos and is a user of a Specialized Care Center for Women Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI).

And this week they have recommended him in court that he “do not leave home” this Friday morning, when the order to release the house is set. An eviction that should not be executed without a prior report from the social services on their situation of vulnerability, which the courts must request and that, a few hours after the launch, still does not exist. “I do not know what to do. I’m desperate”. Her little daughter too, because she won’t be able to go to school and “she’s very pissed off,” defines the mother.

In December the first spell came when he discovered the cake that his landlord had been hiding for months. The rent that this woman, a native of Paraguay and with more than 20 years of residence in Spain, paid religiously every month, was not used for her landlord to resolve the debts that weighed on the mortgage on the house. And the bank notified the home of the foreclosure and the seizure of the apartment without Nélida having the slightest idea of ​​what was happening. In two months, she to the street.

“From that first day I began to move heaven and earth to solve it, both with the bank and with the court,” he says. Several weeks of visits and calls to the bank and also to Justice officials. But all of them unsuccessful, he laments himself. And hence the frustration. A supine impotence when turning the pages of the calendar and checking, with more and more anguish, how the day of the launch was approaching. As the social workers who try to find an ‘in extremis’ solution for Nélida assure, the current regulations do not allow the eviction of a person who is in a situation of special economic and social vulnerability. This is the case of this courageous mother, who several years ago overcame an episode of mistreatment and has moved forward with her daughters and now with her first granddaughter. “I alone,” she stresses. But, how is it possible for the court to execute an uprising contrary to the regulations without having the mandatory reports?

“For the strike”



“For the strike in the courts,” summarize the social workers and the affected person herself. It was Nélida who went to Murcia Court of First Instance number 8 to request amparo. To ask for the help to which she is entitled and that she only had to put it on paper with the assessment -positive or negative- of some technicians. “They told me that I had to ask for a public defender, but the date they have given me for the lawyer is February 24.” That is, one week after the launch execution. “I’ve been all over the place. There is a gentleman in court who is charming, his name is Antonio. But, in reality, nobody has been able to solve anything », she protests.

Attempts with the bank that owns the home have also fallen on deaf ears. And ugly. «I have sent them more than 60 documents including payslips, employment contracts, rent receipts… I have sent them everything they have asked for. And there has been no way. It is clear that they have not been interested in my proposal to reach an agreement so that I can pay the rent to the bank, which is the owner of the apartment, “he laments. Not a single alternative. The last thing he has learned from the mediators of the bank with whom he has tried to negotiate is that this Friday “they will come with a locksmith to change the lock and with police or Civil Guard agents. And that I had to leave my house ». So raw.

All the drive that Nélida has been showing in recent weeks has as fuel a good handful of daily tears and another basket of uncertainty that does not stop growing. “Can not stop crying. I’m depressed. I no longer know what to do », she despairs. Because finding another home is not a piece of cake either. «The only family I have in Spain is my sister and my mother, who also live in Torreagüera, but with my nephews there are six at home. With us, eleven. It is impossible”. And why talk about rental prices. But it is that she does not want to leave her home. “I don’t know what I’ll do, I don’t know what I’ll do, I don’t know what I’ll do so they don’t kick me out of my house,” she repeats like a mantra. As if she, persisting in the message, she found a way out to escape the abyss that looms over her feet.

«He is in a clear defenseless situation. We are facing an eviction that is illegal, ”says the priest Joaquín Sánchez, from the Platform for People Affected by the Mortgage, who will go to the district tomorrow to try to stop the eviction. “The most logical thing is that the launch be suspended tomorrow if the court officials prove that the tenant of the house is not the seized owner,” he explains.

That, of course, if any Justice official shows up this Friday on Escuelas de Torreagüera street. Because, paradoxically, just as the strike has caused Nélida not to have in her hands the mandatory report from the social services on her situation of vulnerability, it can also mean that this Friday there will be no judicial commission available to carry out the eviction. “It would be news if there were no personnel available due to the strike but if there were to throw people out of their homes,” summed up the lawyer and mediator Rosa Vigueras sarcastically.

Nélida, who this Thursday had another good plate of uncertainty for dinner, will wake up this Friday wondering if such a nightmare will definitely come true and she will have to leave her home for the last two years at 10:30 a.m. She may not, and that she eats quietly in her house only with a notice of stay of eviction. Judicial sources assured LA VERDAD this Thursday that the eviction will, in all probability, be suspended. But it is a suspension. A kick forward. Bread for today and hunger for tomorrow and “a fright and suffering that no one can take away from it”, settles Joaquín Sánchez.