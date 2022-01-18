The company added in a statement that it will work at the same time to maintain the security and safety of its cadres.

ADNOC had announced that a fire broke out at the refined products loading station in the Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi, around 10 am on Monday, as a result of the announced accident.

The company added in a statement: “As soon as the accident occurred, the emergency response, civil defense and ambulance teams, in addition to the emergency response team, rushed to ADNOC, to the scene, and managed to control fire and put it out“.

ADNOC expressed its regret for the death of 3 workers as a result of the accident, and the injury of 6 others with minor to moderate injuries who received the necessary treatment..

Specialized teams are currently providing the necessary support to the families of the deceased and those injured as a result of the virus the incidentAccording to the Emirates News Agency (WAM),.

The statement added: “ADNOC extends its sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured colleagues.“.