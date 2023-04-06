NATO meeting | Sweden’s ratification is being hyped, but there is no movement to be seen – Turkey was enraged by the court’s decision

At the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, there was a strong desire to get Sweden’s membership to the finish line before the Vilnius summit. Turkey still demanded steps from Sweden and linked the Swedish court’s verdict to the Nazis.

When Finland’s membership in the military alliance NATO was taken care of, the alliance’s eyes are now focused on the pace at which Sweden could also be made a full member.

At the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting that ended on Wednesday, the general assessment, or at least the strong wish in various statements, was that this would happen before the summit in Vilnius in July.

Still, no concrete movements came to light.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said that Sweden’s membership came up in almost everyone else’s speeches at the meeting except for Hungary and Turkey.

“While congratulating and welcoming Finland, it was strongly urged that Sweden be ratified as soon as possible and at the latest before the Vilnius summit, so that we can then celebrate Sweden’s accession as a member in Vilnius,” Haavisto said.

General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stated that the allies agree that Sweden should become a member as soon as possible.

Haavisto participated in the meeting now for the first time as a full member of NATO. He also met the Hungarian Foreign Minister at the meeting Peter Szijjarton that of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Haavisto said that he appealed to both in favor of Sweden being accepted before the meeting in Vilnius.

Haavisto told how important it was to point out to many who congratulated Finland that NATO’s open door policy works and that Finland’s membership shows that NATO’s door is still open, or at least ajar for new members.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) sat next to his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Swedes there is now a hope that the new terrorism legislation coming into force at the beginning of June will solve the equation with Turkey.

The law prohibits participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, and it was passed through the Diet in a hurry, despite criticism from, for example, the Local Legislation Evaluation Council.

“We believe that it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process,” Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström said on Wednesday.

According to Billström, Sweden has done everything else in the agreement document signed at the Madrid summit, except for the terrorism law.

Like Haavisto, he met both his Turkish and Hungarian counterparts during the foreign ministers’ meeting. Billström said that Turkey’s message was that the terrorism law is important to it.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu reiterated, according to Reuters, that Sweden needs to take additional steps in order to ratify the membership.

Çavuşoğlu told reporters that he had discussed Sweden’s NATO application and Turkey’s eyed F-16 fighter jet deals when he met with the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken in connection with the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (left) and US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken (right) at the conference table in Brussels. In the middle, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The F-16 fighter jet deals are stuck in the US Congress. A large number of senators have tied the deal to the realization of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership.

Regarding the meeting with the Hungarian colleague, Billström said that he did not receive an explanation as to why Hungary is not moving forward with its ratification. The message had been that Hungary has no objections, but the approval of the parliament is expected.

“I told my Hungarian foreign minister colleague that this is not satisfactory. We want to know because such a statement will be put through,” said Billström.

“There is nothing that seriously separates the NATO application of Sweden and Finland. If Finland’s application has been approved, Sweden must also be approved.”

Although the hope and expectation now is that Sweden’s membership could be realized before the Vilnius meeting, there can always be obstacles.

On Tuesday, an administrative court verdict was issued in Sweden regarding recent cases in which the police did not give permission for two Koran burnings planned for demonstrations in February.

Another of these would have taken place in the vicinity of the Turkish embassy. According to the court, the police’s grounds for banning the events were not sufficient.

The decision attracted attention in the Turkish media.

Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also referred to it in connection with the meeting of foreign ministers. He said according to DN the Swedish court’s decision to be pure racism. He also compared it to the actions of the Nazis.

“The Nazis started by burning books, then they attacked religious gathering places and then they gathered people in camps and burned them to achieve their final goals,” the minister said according to DN.

On Wednesday, Billström refused to comment on the Nazi statement, indicating that he had not had time to read it.

Regarding the verdict, he said that the Turkish authorities and the government already know the Swedish judiciary quite well by now and that the authorities and the judiciary are completely independent from the Swedish government.

The right you can appeal the decision. In the meantime, it remains to be seen how the Swedish authorities will react if someone tries to burn the Koran again and how it will possibly be reflected in the NATO process.

Also The potential impact of the Turkish election is unclear.

“After all, we cannot know in advance what the result will be about the elections in Turkey, and if there will be a gray period after the elections, when it will be difficult to make decisions,” Haavisto said on Wednesday.

He said that in any case, the perception is that there would be enough time between the Turkish elections and the Vilnius summit.

Question is naturally also what Finland can do to promote Sweden’s membership now that it itself is in NATO.

The tripartite meetings between Finland, Sweden and Turkey are continuing, so in this context Finland can raise the issue.

However, according to HS’s information, these meetings will not be organized before Turkey’s May elections.

President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday, in connection with the meeting of foreign ministers, he referred to tripartite meetings as one of the channels of influence.

According to Niinistö, a very direct connection to Erdoğan’s cabinet has now also opened up. That way, Finland can express its thinking also in relation to Sweden.

Niinistö said he believed in such soft influence in the case.

“Many times in life you come across that the tools where you can get close to presenting your vision are the most effective.”

Haavisto reminded on Wednesday that Finland ratified Sweden’s membership as its first NATO act on Tuesday.

Haavisto also said that he has been in contact with his Swedish foreign minister colleague Billström almost every day and said that he would convey the message about the importance of a common line and active communication to the future government in Finland as well.