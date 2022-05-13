Interior of the laboratory train, which last night focused the tests on the high-speed rail catenary between Beniel and El Carmen station. / Guillermo Carrion / agm

The Adif laboratory train focused this Thursday night its first technical tests to check the works of the High Speed, carried out between Beniel and the Carmen station in Murcia, in the operation of the catenary. The convoy traveled the 15.5 kilometers of the new railway line that separates both towns and carried out “a geometry test of the catenary”, with checks and recording of parameters, both on the main roads and on secondary or sectional roads, they explained. sources of the Railway Infrastructure Administrator.

The laboratory train, technically called BT, is suitable for running in variable gauge, 1,435 millimeters and 1,668 millimeters and can reach a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Diesel-powered, it has a single powerhead and is equipped to perform dynamic monitoring of the track and catenary, catenary geometry, GSM-R (wireless digital railway communication system) and ERTMS (European Traffic Management System), they added the same sources.

Gallery.



Interior of the laboratory train, which last night focused the tests on the high-speed rail catenary between Beniel and El Carmen station. /



Guillermo Carrion / agm



This convoy “carries state-of-the-art computer systems on board, provides service both on high-speed lines in operation and on conventional network lines given the versatility provided by the variable gauge, supporting the commissioning of new lines”, they commented from Adif.

The laboratory train “is a fundamental element” in the commissioning work of the new high-speed infrastructures since “its research and analysis capacity” makes it possible to standardize and increase the frequency of analyzes and monitoring of the facilities and new technologies . Tests of the signaling system, the train-track integration and the quality of service of the GSM-R railway telecommunications system are also carried out.