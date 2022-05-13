According to the post-credit scenes in “Spider-Man: no way home”, “Venom” is now officially part of the UCMbut the date of the third part of this franchise actually depends on the involvement of the multiverse in the agreement Sony Disney, since the economic needs of both houses are different.

If Sony is able to tell a story in Venom 3 that it does not alter the multiverse, even if there are cameos from other characters, could perfectly be announced outside the Marvel movies of the UCM.

What would happen to Anne Weying in the multiverse?

In an interview for Variety magazine, the actress michelle williams gave comments on “Venom 3″. Confirmation of the trilogy came at Cinema Con 2022. However, very little is known about the plot of the new film.

She said about it: “I have every intention of continuing to be in the saga. I’m really hopeful that it will happen.” Thus, everything indicates that the character of the actress, Anne Weying, will be in “Venom 3″, but it would not be known what turn it would take. After all, she is a key part in the life of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy).

What can we expect from this character in the end of the trilogy?

Annie’s role in the first two installments helped provide psychological support in eddie brock and allowed him to fight his inner demons once the Marvel symbiote took over his body. In the sequel, she tried to get her and the symbiote pair to stay together and survive the appearance of Carnage (Woody Harrelson) . So the most likely, according to reports in Marvel, is that she continues as part of the life of the tormented antihero.