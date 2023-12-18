The works to bury the train tracks as they pass through the municipality of Murcia continue to progress. If a few days ago the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif) announced the beginning of the expropriation process for its support base in the Murcian district of Nonduermas, it now reports that starting next Wednesday, December 27, it will launch the works for the elimination of the underpass of the RM-611 highway that crosses this town and runs under the railway platform.

The work will continue for eight months, during which time this road, which runs from Nonduermas to Venta La Paloma, in the district of El Palmar, will be closed to traffic. After these operations, indicates the company dependent on the Ministry of Transportation, the new surface highway will be built. He adds that “in coordination with the technical departments of the Autonomous Community, Adif will install signage and beacons.”

This “advance in the railway integration works in the urban area of ​​Murcia” includes the placement of the screens that allow it, demolishing the structure of the current road underpass. For them, 40 meters of lateral screens of the underground structure, 250 meters of roof slab and the filling of 2 soils on the slab will be executed, the railway company explains.

Adif recalls that the construction works of the platform of the Nonduermas-Sangonera section of the Murcia-Almería high-speed line are co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

As published by LA VERDAD, it will be necessary to undertake temporary occupations through the expropriation of the right of use, to carry out the correct execution of the works, through installations, various stockpiles and the provision of pipes and buried connections that will affect other owners. Easements must also be imposed. In these cases, land located in Alcantarilla will be affected.

Following the publication of this announcement, a period of 15 days is now open to present allegations in relation to the assets and rights affected by the execution of the works.