The starting grid of the Superbike World Championship will see the presence of Tito Rabat, who in 2024 will race as a regular rider in the Puccetti team. The Spaniard, who had already worn the colors of the Kawasaki satellite team since the middle of last season, has renewed his trust with Manuel Puccetti's team and will play his first full season with the independent “verdona”.

Engaged in MotoE, the Catalan was able to make his contribution in Superbike in 2023 from the Misano round as a replacement for Tom Sykes, who had started the season with Puccetti before leaving and finding a place in BMW. For Rabat, however, it was not the first experience with the team, having already played in the second part of the 2021 championship as a replacement for Lucas Mahias and having raced the Misano round in 2022 as a substitute for the Frenchman, who was injured at the time.

Renewed trust, therefore, between Rabat and Puccetti, who together will contest the entire 2024 World Superbike season. The Spaniard will have the chance to get back on the bike as early as the first winter tests, which will take place in Jerez de la Frontera on 24 and 25 January.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Tito Rabat, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Manuel Puccetti comments on the renewed trust with Rabat: “It is with great pleasure that we announce our agreement with Tito Rabat for the 2024 WorldSBK season. We are very happy to continue building this collaboration with such a talented and professional rider, with whom everything our team immediately got on well. So far Rabat has taken the place of other drivers, without having the possibility of completing the tests together, so we are happy to be able to play a full season with him in 2024. Our preparation includes testing winter winter races in January, both in Jerez and Portimao, where Tito will be able to become familiar with a Ninja that will be even more competitive than the one in 2023, also thanks to the updates deriving from the parts in concession. Our goal will be to regularly arrive in the top ten “.

Tito Rabat echoes him: “I am very happy to have reached an agreement that allows me to remain with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. I have always had an excellent relationship with Manuel and with the whole team. In the past I was called as a substitute once the season started, so I'm sure that if I can participate in the winter tests and all the races, our results will be better than those obtained so far. I expect an even more competitive bike and therefore I can't wait to start my 2024 season!”.