After the success of her sixth album 30, the singer Adele He is in a rather awkward situation. After postpone your residency in Las Vegasdue to the increase in contagion in your team, The interpreter of “Easy on me” would have canceled her presentation at the next BRIT Awards.

YOU CAN SEE Adele’s 30th album sparked the highest CD sales in 17 years

What should this decision by the singer?

According to The Sun newspaper, the artist would no longer perform at the next BRIT 2022 awards in London. Around this news there are many reasons why the British would have made that decision.

In addition, the media indicates that the organizers of the event would be in trouble, since they must restructure the ceremony scheduled for next February 8.

“Adele was confirmed to perform on the night but has now withdrawn which has been a huge blow to the organisers. They’re talking to her team to see if she can show up via video link. It’s a huge headache, but they want her to be involved in any way she agrees to,” a source told the newspaper.

YOU CAN SEE Adele’s album 30 is the best-selling album of the year in the United States

The Sun was the first to speak on the subject. Photo: The Sun

Recall that Adele has not appeared at the BRIT Awards for five years. The rumors that circulate about this cancellation would be related to the postponement of her tour in Las Vegas.

“It seems there were concerns of another backlash if he had performed with the Brits so soon after canceling his Las Vegas shows at the last minute. It is understandable that this decision has caused great disappointment and, as a result of that, Adele and her team decided to cancel her performance, ”explained the interviewee to the platform.

YOU CAN SEE Encanto soundtrack beats Adele’s 30 on Billboard 200 ranking

Why did Adele cancel her Las Vegas residency?

Through a short video posted on her social networks, Adele announced the postponement of her residence (localized tour) in Las Vegas, which was to start this coming January 21.

“I am very sorry, but my program is not ready. We have tried absolutely everything we could to put it together on time and to make it good enough for you, but delivery delays and COVID have completely destroyed us,” he said as the recording began.

With a broken voice and tears in her eyes, she explained that she and her team have spent the last 30 hours trying to find a solution to the increase in cases of contagion within her production. However, this could not happen.