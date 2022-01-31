The members of the Security Council indicated in Resolution No. 2619/2022 that the United Nations Support Mission in Libya should be led by a special envoy, and the Council demanded that the Secretary-General of the United Nations appoint a special envoy as stipulated in Security Council resolutions.

The Security Council vote came after disagreements between members of the Council, as Russia confirmed that it was necessary to include a paragraph appointing a special envoy to Libya as soon as possible, while the project proposed by Britain and supported by America provided for the extension of the United Nations mission in Libya until mid-September without Noting the necessity of appointing a new UN envoy to Libya to succeed the resigned Jan Kubis.