Tabasco.- Adam Augusto LopezSecretary of the Interior, ruled on the departure of Lorenzo Cordova and Edmundo Jacobo of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

In the inaugural act of the Bicentennial Baseball Stadium, the secretary sent a message to Córdova and Jacobo, announcing a possible investigation for alleged irregularities committed during his tenure at the command of the electoral body.

“finish one black stage at the INE”, said Adán Augusto.

When questioned about the ‘shackling’ given by the former president of the INE to alleged irregularities committed in the presidential campaign of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, the head of the Secretary of the Interior stressed that “Lorenzo Córdova does not have powers of public prosecutor. Then we will have to check what was wrong. Like all public servants, we are subject to scrutiny, we can be investigated for possible liabilities.

He also clarified that It is not up to the Executive branch to initiate investigations given that it is not within their powersso we will have to wait for the Attorney General of the Republic investigate ex officio the work of officials in the autonomous body.

The man from Tabasco defended and celebrated the election of the new directors of the INEespecially that of Jorge Montanoof whom he said “is a great connoisseur of electoral law who is endorsed by his recognized career.”

In turn, he announced an upcoming meeting with the governors of the state of Mexico and Coahuila, as well as with the Secretary of Public Security, for the eventual installation of an inter-ministerial committee that will include the Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Electoral Crimes, to to guarantee that the elections at the door are held “in holy peace”.

He added that it will be an “unpublished meeting because they never convened the full collegiate body, the general council of the INE It is a collegiate body and yet it seems that only the president, Lorenzo Cordovaaccompanied by his figurehead and waiter, Edmundo Jacobo, executive secretary, since they were the only ones who represented the institute”.