Sinaloa.- The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezchallenged them to try out advance campaign acts on their tours of the country.

During his visit in Lthe Mochis, Sinaloasaid that he went to the entity as part of his work.

First, he was in the delivery of Well-being cards for 347 beneficiaries of the pension for people with disabilities, which the Governor gave in hand, Ruben Rocha.

In that event, before the attendees and beneficiaries of the social programs, Rocha and López Hernández exchanged compliments.

The Governor expressed that the Secretary of the Interior has the right as a citizen to be President. “He meets the requirements,” he exalted.

The Secretary of the Interior assured that Ruben Rocha He is the best governor in Mexico, because the evaluations say so.

Faced with the indications of the Opposition that accuses him of carrying out anticipated campaign acts, in an interview he replied: “Let them prove it.”

“I am doing my job, I have come representing the federal government. We accompanied the Governor in the delivery of the Well-being cards, and now we have come at the invitation of the deputy Ana Ayala to accompany her in her report,” she assured.

He accepted that the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, asked the governors to promote the so-called “corcholatas” in the country, like him, Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Yes, but now we are not talking about promotion. Now we are coming to a government act and I took advantage of the afternoon to accompany Ana Ayala,” Adán Augusto López remarked.

In his message during Deputy Ayala’s report, Governor Rubén Rocha once again played with the possibility of Adán Augusto being President, asking that if he reaches another position, he should look at the country’s universities.

“Secretary of the Interior, I entrust you to the universities, in general to the educational system, if you become something more than Secretary of the Interior,” he mentioned.

Between normal and stigma

In his message during the report of the deputy Ana Ayala, the Secretary of the Interior considered that Sinaloa and its inhabitants do not deserve the stigma with which they have been baptized, referring to the “culiacanazo“.

“For us, Sinaloa and you do not deserve that stigma with which we have unfairly qualified you. What you deserve is a permanent tribute from all Mexicans, for all that you are, and all that you represent,” he said.

He pointed out that in Sinaloa they are committed to the development of the country.

“Without you, a large part of the country would not have, as the saying goes, not even what to eat. You are an example of industriousness, but also of talent.

“They are the first producers of tomatoes, berries, corn, chickpeas. And they are an example and a world reference in tuna fishing, shrimp, pioneers in what they call aquaculture, estuary shrimp, from here in Sinaloa, is the best in the world, you have to recognize what you represent for the country”, remarked the secretary.

Adán Augusto López said that he could not speak about the process of extradition to the United States of Ovidio Guzmán, so as not to harm his human rights.

“Well, I can’t talk about that topic, because you will understand that I am the one who coordinates the security cabinet, and the gentleman is subject to a process, and I am not going with a statement to violate his rights.

For Governor Rubén Rocha, the acts of violence that occurred with the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, is what happens every day in the country, not only in his state.

He recalled that journalists asked him what was happening in the entity and how they were.

“No, it does not happen, nothing, what happens in other states. A long time ago in six states there were blockades and not here, we were not on that list,” he said in response to the reaction of the criminal group of Ovidio Guzmán.

He added to the attendees that for those who govern, sometimes they get the green ones, the ripe ones and the “poposawis”, as well as the rotten ones.

He said that he is dedicated to governing, that he does not worry about popularity, like others, because he no longer aspires to another popularly elected position.