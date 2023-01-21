The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has been fined by the Lancashire Police, in the north of England, after broadcasting an advertising video for his Instagram account in which he was seen in the back seat of a vehicle but without fastening his seat belt, as required. The head of the Government has recognized his mistake and his willingness to pay the fine of 100 pounds, about 115 euros.

In the video, the Prime Minister greets his audience in conversational style – with a ‘hi’ instead of the more formal ‘hello’ – and then explains that he is on his way to Morecambe, a run-down seaside resort town, to announce a nearby grant there. of 60 million euros to build a theme park based on plants and ecological education. The project, which is one of the extensions to different parts of the country of the ‘Eden Project’ that already exists in Cornwall, was announced in 2018, when Theresa May was prime minister. But Sunak is prolific on social networks and took advantage of the minutes between the airport and his destination to film the video, wearing a suit and tie, sitting awkwardly to be filmed and not realizing that by recording the images he could receive a sanction.

And it’s the second in a year. The prime minister, who defines himself as a “polite radical”, is the British leader most fined by the Police in the history of the United Kingdom. As head of the Economy, he was already sanctioned in April for the ‘partygate’, the parties organized in Downing Street while the Government demanded confinement. Sunak and his then-boss, Boris Johnson, were fined for participating in a party for the second’s birthday.

Fragility



The 60 million that Sunak announced in person to boost his popularity in the north of England is part of the regions’ ‘equalization’ policy. They have again provoked criticism of the prime minister, because 63% of the identifiable destinations for the announced funds go to constituencies that voted for the Conservatives in 2019. Only 23%, according to the newspaper ‘Financial Times’, go to Labor districts.

The conservative leader has already had to rectify three times in Parliament, when three months of his mandate have not yet passed, because deputies from his own party were going to reveal themselves in voting on government bills. Sunak now has on his table the matter of agreeing with Brussels to end the dispute over the Northern Irish Brexit Protocol. The subject is very intricate and tedious and according to some British analysts it could even lead to his overthrow.