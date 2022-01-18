Just today it was revealed that microsoft had bought from ActivisionBlizzard for $70 billion dollars, however, the talks between the different company executives had already been carried out long before. Apparently, the signature Redmond I already had intentions of buying the popular publisher since before the controversy with its CEO, or at least he claims so Bobby Kotick.

kotick, who currently serves as CEO from ActivisionBlizzard, said phil spencer and his team had already been in contact with him since last year. A person familiar with these discussions, who is not authorized to speak publicly, said that Microsoft subsequently assessed Activision’s situation, and that’s when they proposed a deal.

Initially, kotick had no intention of selling and even wanted to listen to more offers in case there was any other company that offered more money than microsoft. Due to all the public and media pressure, kotick could not convince the board of directors and they had no choice but to accept the proposal of spencer. Basically, kotick He wants us to understand that, in the event that he is fired as CEO, at the end of the day it was his decision, but I think few people are going to believe him.

Publisher’s note: I think what Kotick said about Spencer talking to him a year ago is totally true, but I highly doubt his version of the story is true. Obviously Microsoft isn’t going to want someone like Kotick at the helm of Activision Blizzard, so the executive will arguably be spared all controversy, at least for now.

Via: Bloomberg