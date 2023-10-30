After making public his return to TelevisaUnivision, Adamari López took to his social networks to thank his audience and share some details about his new projectwhich is something “that has not been done in the United States before,” says the host.

After, a few days ago, on the morning broadcast Wake up AmericaAlan Tacher was in charge of announcing: “Adamari López returns to her TelevisaUnivision home. She begins recording a new project”, The actress shared with her followers how excited she isthrough in a live video that he published on his Instagram.

“I am once again doing a project with TelevisaUnivision that fills me with great joy, a project that we have not seen in the United States, which It hasn’t been done in America before, and they give me the opportunity to drive“, revealed the Puerto Rican, who for 11 years was part of Telemundo’s talent, where she participated in the program Today.

“I’m going to be close to you again, having fun…it gives me incredible excitement,” she said enthusiastically, after letting the public know that she was at the airport waiting to board a flight in the company of her friend Carlitos. “I think I owe it to you, to that love and support that you have given to my career, to that love that in some way I feel that you give me every day, I wanted to let you know, I was eager to do it, but the networks have a protocol and they asked me to be the first to announce it,” he commented.

Regarding the new production in which she will participate as host, she said: “I hope to tell you a little more about the project when you give me permission, but in the meantime I just tell you that I have infinite gratitude for all of you.” She also highlighted the learnings she took away from her previous job and her facet as an entrepreneur: “I closed a cycle this year when I finished 11 years after starting at Telemundo, that cycle of gratitude and opportunities that gave me so many good momentsand I opened a new one with the AxA venture,” shared Adamari López.

Reactions to Adamari’s return to TelevisaUnivision



Since the official announcement of his new contract with the television station, messages of appreciation and good wishes for Adamari López have not stopped flowing. “I loved seeing you, have a good trip my dear, Ada. Welcome to the TelevisaUnivision family. Another Puerto Rican in the hallways,” posted host Astrid Rivera.

Other characters who congratulated the actress were the Mexican actor Ernesto Laguardia, who said “Congratulations, Ada”; author Rebeka Smyth, who shared, “The stars shine wherever they go!”; and, the singer Cristina Eustace said: “Congratulations, beautiful! More success and harmony for you! God bless you.”