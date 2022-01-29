Barça has reached an agreement with Wolverhampton for the signing on loan until the end of the season of Adama Traoré, a Spanish winger who was a Culé youth squad and who has been losing prominence in England for some time.
The blaugranas ensure a totally unbalanced player to unclog games in which they are not capable of surprising and although a priori, it does not seem that he is the style of player that fits well in Barça, everything seems to indicate that Xavi would have asked for him for the squad after having spoken with Luis Enrique in the meeting they had a few days ago. The Catalan coach knows him and knows that he can be a different piece for a Barça that was being too predictable due to the lack of high-level attackers.
The agreement between both teams also includes a non-compulsory purchase option, with which Barça could ensure the continuity of the player for four more seasons if they make it effective at the end of the season.
In this way, the Spanish winger becomes the third signing of the winter market for FC Barcelona after the additions of Dani Alves and Ferrán Torres. Adama, who has passed the medical examination and is in top form, could make his debut on February 6 in the League match against Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou.
