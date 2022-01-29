finished the adventure Jose Juan Macias With Getafe in Spain, the youthful Mexican striker ceased to be part of the Madrid team and his representative is looking for a new European club to accommodate him before the winter transfer market closes on February 1.
However, if he does not succeed, he would have to return to Club Deportivo Guadalajara, everything seems to indicate that the player’s plans are not to return to Mexico, but time is short and together with his agent they will have to choose the best decision.
During the last hours it transpired that the azulón team terminated the player’s services, a situation that was confirmed a few hours later by his representative, Alan Buron.
A series of injuries prevented him from Macias reach its maximum potential in European football, in addition to the dismissal of Michel Gonzalez in the first dates of the season (it was the DT who had requested it), so the footballer’s environment would be trying to accommodate him in another club on the Old Continent so as not to end the European dream so hastily.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the last hours, there have been many versions, the first ones that he would have to return to the Flock in case of not reaching an agreement with another club. There are also versions that place him in Major League Soccer since there are several interested teams among them, the Sporting Kansas City.
However, there would also be CSKA Moscow involved in his possible signing to continue in Europe. However, the outlook looks complicated because there are only a few days left before the registration closes on February 1 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.
After the breakup of the loan with Getafe, Macias He must return to Chivas, the team that owns his letter, so if he does not present a new offer from a European club, he must report in the next few days.
Currently, the box firewood has few options in attack, since Angel Zaldivar is the one who has taken over that position, where the other options are Ronaldo Cisneros, Cesar Huerta or Paolo Yrizar.
#José #Juan #Macías #return #Chivas
Leave a Reply