Hollywood is keeping an eye on its stars. It does so through social networks, which in these turbulent times in which the Jewish elite demands loyalty have become the sword of Damocles that destroys many jobs. This week he did it with those of the actresses Susan Sarandon and Melissa Barrera, for speaking out against the Palestinian massacre.

It didn’t take much imagination to know which side the protagonist of such well-known films as ‘Thelma and Louis’ or ‘Dead Man Walking’ was on. The performer, a four-time Oscar candidate, is known for her left-wing activism in favor of all just causes. She was a fierce critic of the invasion of Iraq, demonstrated with equally veterans Jane Fonda and Tim Robbins in the streets of Washington to demand the withdrawal of troops, has made films against the death penalty and is a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF , among many other causes.

That’s why the United Talent Agency should not have been surprised that last week he took the microphone during a rally in New York against the bombings of the Gaza Strip. Sarandon asked protesters to be “strong and patient” and have “the courage to speak out.” He also thanked the Jewish community “who has our backs,” but raised criticism when he said that many Jews in the United States “are now getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, suffering attacks of violence.” .

The agency that represents her since 2014 has used that phrase to accuse her of anti-Semitism and break her contract. Sarandon had also retweeted a pro-Palestinian message from Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters, who has also been accused of anti-Semitism for speaking out against the Israeli massacre in Palestine.

“That’s ridiculous,” the musician refuted, “I’ve spent my life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it.” In his defense, he recalled that his parents fought against the Nazis in World War II, where his father paid “the last price.” In his house there was constant talk of Anne Frank, “as a reminder of what happens if fascism is allowed to run rampant.”

“A pathology”



But his words did not prevent social movements like ‘Never Again’ from filling the networks with photographs of Sarandon and Waters hugging, as an example that “anti-Semitism is not exclusive to bitter losers,” said one tweet. “It is simply a pathology that consumes the inner life of those who suffer and, unfortunately, has no known cure.” The actress has defended herself by ensuring that many people have no idea what was happening in Palestine before the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7.

A similar event has also cost the interpreter Melissa Barrera her job, who was going to act in the film ‘Scream VII’ until last Tuesday the production company Spyglass abruptly fired her for having said on social networks that Western media “only They show Israel’s version. To that she added “we don’t need more hate, Islamophobia or anti-Semitism”, but her addendum did not excuse her.

Last month, the co-director of the Creative Artist Agency had to resign from the Board of Directors for echoing an image on Instagram that said “now you are seeing who supports the genocide.” After suffering collective wrath, Maha Dakhil retracted her statement with a humble statement in which she thanked her Jewish colleagues and friends for “educating” her on the implications of her comments. “I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused,” she intoned contritely.