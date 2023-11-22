In a pioneering leap, celebrating the meanings of awareness of the importance of national institutions having a social and cultural role in the nation, today the Abu Dhabi Municipality is fulfilling this role, and providing an example to be followed in the field of constructive social relations, which expresses the necessity of harmony between our governmental institutions, the aspirations of all social segments, and meeting Its ambitions, and achieving the maximum level of achievements that establish the humanitarian role of everyone who lives on this earth, and everyone who breathes its air, drinks its water, and seeks shade under the branches of its trees.

The Time of the Good People aims to encourage small business owners, support them and enhance their capabilities, and seek to expand the horizon of self-employment, which is work through which commercial talent is stimulated and incited to grow, emerge and advance in order to create a generation that extends and praises, and contributes to the commercial renaissance in the nation, and such These projects create a social reality that supports the economic movement in the country, and is not dependent on what the government provides, which burdens the national economy and becomes a burden on national service expenses.

Abu Dhabi Municipality started such projects early, and it is in a race against time to establish a culture of free trade. It starts from Al Shamkha Square, as the starting point for larger and more advanced projects. These projects have many benefits and benefits, the most important of which is developing talent and creating a commercial reality that establishes a brighter future. These projects also have the characteristic of freedom, breaking out of the restrictions of institutional work, and unleashing oneself, to create wings added to the wings of the state in the field of commercial work and government economy. In addition, these projects are the step that opens a free window to occupy a commercial platform for everyone who enters. In this field, with a passion for self-discovery, and a love of flying high without relying on official jobs, and this in itself, contributes to lifting the burden on the state, and benefiting from functional bleeding, in national projects that serve humanity on this earth.

In fact, the Abu Dhabi Municipality, with this start, is making an important achievement and moving away from being just a government institution, working in the usual routine of any municipal department. Any government institution, and there is no doubt that such a step, represents creative genius and creativity in the field of work and management. Government institutions, and I imagine if all our institutions played such a role, we would have achieved, within a few years, tremendous development in the field of small and medium-sized commercial projects. These projects will after a while, and within a short period, become larger and more luxurious projects, and their owners will be referred to as Lebanon, businessmen, And businesswomen. In the end, the credit will go to the leading institution in this field, which is the Abu Dhabi Municipality, and other institutions will follow in its footsteps, celebrating the owners of small and medium enterprises.