The actress Silvia Tortosa has died at the age of 77. The bad news has been confirmed by her family and her representative in a statement. «Friends, colleagues and the media, from her representation agency we regret having to inform that our beloved SILVIA TORTOSA has died today, March 23, in Barcelona, ​​after a tough fight against cancer, which she carried out with the utmost discretion. . We want to convey her gratitude and affection to all of her friends, loved ones, admirers and the media, who always loved and supported Silvia during her 60 years of profession.

Apparently, the actress had been admitted to a clinic in Barcelona for three months due to a long illness. The funeral chapel will be installed next Monday at the Les Corts Mortuary (Barcelona) and the burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on the same Monday, in the Montjuic cemetery, next to her parents, as she desired.

Muse of the cinema of the exposure of the 70s



The Catalan performer had a long professional career in film, theater and television. She was well known for her roles in emblematic Spanish series such as 'Arde Madrid', 'Curro Jiménez', 'Farmacia de Guardia' or 'La Trace del Crime', in addition to presenting the musical program Aplausos. She was also a singer and film director, in addition to having been one of the great muses of mainstream cinema in the 70s.

Silvia Tortosa debuted as an actress at the age of 15 when she played the role of Dorita in 'The Wizard of Oz'. After studying art and acting at the Barcelona Theater Institute, she jumped onto the big screen at just 20 in 'The Last Saturday', a film by Pedro Balaña. She also gained a lot of fame with films like 'Unfinished business' or 'Panic on the Trans-Siberian Railway'.