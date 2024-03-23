If you say “Green!, Green!” often enough If you continue to shout at the traffic light, the red light will automatically change to the green light. Playing with your high beams doesn't seem to work either. Because this technology is apparently not waterproof enough, researchers are looking for other ways to make road users wait shorter at a traffic light. Students at the University of Michigan may have found a breakthrough in this.

It is important to know that we have detection loops in the ground here in the Netherlands. These are sensors that go off when weight is placed on them. As soon as the sensor goes off, a signal is sent to the traffic light, which lets you know that someone is waiting. They haven't gotten that far yet in the United States.

There, most traffic lights operate on preset patterns spread over the morning, afternoon, evening and night. There are no detection loops, because that would cost too much money. Such a system could cost $50,000 per intersection, the researchers say. With approximately 320,000 traffic lights in the US, you can imagine that the government would rather spend that bag of dollars elsewhere.

This way, traffic lights can change to green more quickly

The students came up with an alternative. Cars with GPS navigation share information about the car with a system that can communicate with traffic lights. For example, the system knows when you brake, when you stand still and which route you are going to take. Because the navigation is shared, the traffic light can turn green before you have to stop. At least, as long as no one comes from the left or right.

The students spent eighteen months researching the operation of the system. The system was installed at 34 intersections. Thanks to a partnership with GM, several Cadillacs, Buicks and Chevrolets shared the car's location and set route. According to the research results, cars would on average 20 to 30 percent lose less time at a traffic light.

The students are of course very happy with the find. In addition to General Motors, the American government also cooperated in the investigation. Whether the system can also be used on a large scale remains to be seen from further research. In any case, it would be a lot cheaper than the detection loops. If it works well in the US, the technology could also come here.