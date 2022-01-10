The Ministry of Health announced this Monday (10) the reduction of the isolation period for people recovered from Covid-19, from 10 to 5 days. The measure is valid for people who have no respiratory symptoms, no fever for 24 hours without the use of antipyretic and who have a negative result for PCR or antigen test.

People with mild symptoms should maintain isolation for at least seven days, without testing. On the 7th day, if the patient continues to have respiratory symptoms or fever, he can be tested (PCR or antigen). If it is negative, the person can come out of isolation. If it is positive, she should be kept for up to 10 days and only come out when she has no more symptoms. After 10 days, if the person no longer has respiratory symptoms, testing is not required. The information is from the g1 portal.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that the patient who tested positive for Covid and came out of isolation must maintain the recommendations until the 10th day, such as avoiding agglomerations, contact with people with comorbidities and continue wearing a mask.

+ Brazil records 34,788 new cases of coronavirus and 110 new deaths from Covid-19

The measure follows the guidelines adopted in other countries that have reduced isolation time. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated measures for confirmed cases of Covid in patients who are asymptomatic or who have had the disease.

