Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3as well as Warzoneare currently positioned as games that take up a lot of memory space on consoles and PCs. Last year’s installment weighs in at over 200GB, which is ridiculous. Fortunately, Activision has revealed that it plans to implement a series of measures to prevent Black Ops 6 repeat these mistakes.

According to a new post on the series’ official site, Activision is planning to change the way Call of Duty HQ works. Prior to the launch of Black Ops 6the application will receive a series of updates, which promise to improve the interface, direct access to games, more control over downloads and expanded texture streaming technology to reduce file sizes.

All this will begin on August 21st. Following this, on August 30th, moments after the beta of Black Ops 6a new user interface and other updates are scheduled for mid-October. This way, Activision ensures that future Call of Duty downloads will be smaller in size and existing files will take up less space on consoles and PC.

One of the ways the company plans to reduce the weight of Black Ops 6has to do with Warzone. Unlike past installments, The new Call of Duty game will not automatically download the popular battle royaleInstead, users will have the opportunity to only get the next title in the series, although they can still add Warzone to your bookstore whenever you want.

As if that wasn’t enough, players will have new options when it comes to Call of Duty’s expanded texture streaming technology. This way, Users will be able to choose between optimized transmissionwhich provides high-fidelity graphics quality at the expense of increased Internet bandwidth usage, or minimal streaming, which reduces graphics quality and bandwidth requirements.

Remember, all of these changes will begin to arrive at Call of Duty HQ starting next August 21st. For its part, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25. In related news, Call of Duty is losing players. Similarly, Modern Warfare 3 is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see Activision trying to reduce the weight of Call of Duty. It’s really a bad joke that things like Warzone either Modern Warfare 3 take up all the space an Xbox Series S has, and I can’t imagine what would have happened if this trend continued.

Via: Call of Duty