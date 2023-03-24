At this time the deals so that Microsoft I bought Activision Blizzard are still in force, since not all organizations agree that it is carried out due to unfair competition problems. However, moments ago it was just confirmed that at least the regular United Kingdom hHe has changed his mind about this way of thinking.

The CMA has said that it no longer believes that the proposed acquisition by Microsoft of Activision Blizzard significantly reduce competition. The organization mentions that according to the new data they have received, it is indicated that this strategy would generate significant losses in any plausible scenario.

This itself leads us to the fact that their concerns about the agreement are now less than they initially thought. This is what they mentioned:

Interim findings are a key aspect of the merger process and are explicitly designed to give the companies involved and any interested third parties the opportunity to respond with new evidence before we make a final decision. Having considered the additional evidence provided, we have now tentatively concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial decrease in competition on console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of retaining Call of Duty from PlayStation would outweigh any gain from taking such action. . Our tentative view that this deal raises concerns in the cloud gaming market is not affected by today’s announcement. Our investigation remains ongoing to be completed by the end of April.

Although they have not yet reached a verdict, it seems that things have turned in favor of the company USA.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a bit rare that they change their minds overnight, but this is already one more step towards closing the deal, at least for the UK. It remains to be seen what the US regulators think.