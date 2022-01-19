With the news of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, there are also several background on the deal and the situation of the two companies and in particular on Activision.

As you probably know the whole company and Bobby Kotick himself were grappling with heavy allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior to say the least. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Kotick himself would have thought of improving the situation with some targeted purchases.

What are we talking about? Sources and information contained in the report underline how the CEO of Activision Blizzard would have thought of buying prominent sites such as Kotaku and PC Gamer for “change the public narrative” that surrounded Activision. In short, a way to try to improve his image and that of the company after months of reporting and negative news.

Activision denied the report, the owners of Kotaku responded with a no comment while PC Gamer did not respond. At the moment, these are items to be taken into consideration but to be considered as such.

As for Kotick’s future, right now we know that the CEO is expected to leave Activision Blizzard next year when Microsoft’s purchase is finalized. Meanwhile the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, had words to honey for the “good” Kotick.

Source: Eurogamer.net