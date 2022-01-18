The recent acquisition of Activision by Xbox It has caused a wave of surprised reactions on social networks. Not only was it a move that was not seen coming, but it opens up the possibilities for a very promising future for the game console. microsoft and its different services.

It seems that Xbox is making great strides to become one of the favorite platforms for gamers. Activision It is only the most recent study to be under his command, but the company has been dedicated to expanding the catalog of companies that work for it. It is certainly becoming a video game giant

These are the development companies that are owned by Xbox

Of course the purchase of Activision is what everyone is talking about at the moment but you have to remember that other renowned companies have been acquired by Xbox. Another of the most notorious was ZeniMax Half which occurred in March 2021. This put microsoft in control of Bethesda, Arkane Studios, ID Software, MachineGames Y Tango Gameworks.

These studios have been responsible for creating great titles like the recent doom, The Elder Scrolls, wolfenstein, fallout Y The Evil Within. With sagas so beloved that they will also have their subsequent deliveries in Xbox GamePass, the console microsoft could be more eye-catching for gamers.

before them, Xbox was already the owner of Double Fine with whom they gave us the great Psychonauts 2; Ninja Theory, creators of hell blade, Y ObsidianEntertainment. Not everything stops there because, as you surely know, another of their important purchases took place in 2014 when they acquired Mojang, the developers of the popular Minecraft.

Nowadays Xbox Game Studios has more than 20 studios under his tutelage. With the purchase of Activision eight others are added, among which stand out Treyarch, Infinity Ward Y Toys for Bob who have worked on various titles of Call of Duty and the remakes-reboots of crash bandicoot Y spiro.

what this could mean

Now what Xbox she has so many studios working for her that questions have arisen about the exclusivity of some titles. Yes OK phil spencer has said that some, like The Elder Scrolls 6 Y Starfield, they will be totally exclusive, they will evaluate if others will be cross-platform. Let’s remember that games like Ori, Minecraft Y Cuphead have made their way to other consoles, particularly the switch.

With intellectual properties that have been known to come to different systems in the past it seems somewhat difficult for all of them to become exclusive. In our opinion, the recent acquisitions have an objective beyond exclusivity: to grow GamePass. Although the games are not only in Xbox surely yes they will be in this service from its launch day.

This could mean a huge boost for Xbox GamePass which has shown that it is attracting the public. After all, they recently announced that they hit 25 million subscribers. Only time will tell if our theories were true or if in the end they decide that Call of Duty It will only come to Microsoft consoles.

